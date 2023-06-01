If you were recently impacted by the Southwest Airlines travel disruptions that occurred from Dec. 24, 2022, through Jan. 2, 2023, please refer to the following webpage to help facilitate and expedite requests for booking, refunds of unused tickets, reimbursements (reasonable hotel accommodations, meals, and ground transportation expenses), and submitting baggage claims; https://www.southwest.com/traveldisruption/.

If you were on a Texas Tech work-related trip, the following policy applies to reimbursing your travel expenses.

If you were issued a pre-paid advance for your airfare on Southwest Airlines and you receive a full refund, you will be required to pay back the advanced airfare.

If you were issued a pre-paid advance for a hotel/lodging stay that was canceled and refunded due to your trip being canceled, you will be required to pay back the advance hotel.

If your flights were canceled and you had to purchase another airline ticket or rent a car, please submit for reimbursement through Southwest Airlines per their travel disruption site, https://www.southwest.com/traveldisruption/.

If your flights were canceled and you choose to drive your personal vehicle to your destination, please submit for a full refund of your airline ticket through Southwest Airlines per their travel disruption site, https://www.southwest.com/traveldisruption/. As usual, you will submit your mileage reimbursement on your voucher through the travel system. The total mileage cost will be reimbursed in light of the flights being canceled.

Appropriated funds may not be used for alternative travel arrangements that do not comply with TTU and State of Texas policies.

Please contact Travel Services at travelservices@ttu.edu if you have any questions.