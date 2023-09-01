We will examine the question: What is feminist art, feminist art history and activism? How does it impact social, political, and socio-economic equality? We will look at how intersectional feminism impacts feminist art making, curating, activism and connections to our own personal lived experiences. We will examine how underrepresented populations historically and contemporarily navigate artmaking and activism that reflect or provokes social change. We define the arts as encompassing beyond the visual arts, to include but not limited to writing, dancing, music, performance as holistic embodied experiences and a site for creative expression. Undergraduate and Graduate sections available. Questions? Email womens.studies@ttu.edu Posted:

1/9/2023



Originator:

Aimee Cameron



Email:

Aimee.Cameron@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies





Categories

Academic

Departmental

