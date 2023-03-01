MUHL 1308 H01 (Honors) Music in Western Civilization will meet MWF 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. and will explore music from the Middle Ages through the end of the 20th century and beyond. Learn about and discuss a wide diversity of great musical styles and genres from Europe and the Americas! This course fulfills the Creative Arts Core Curriculum requirement for all undergraduate students. You do not need to be enrolled in the Honors College to take this class, though you do need a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be accepted into this section, and it will be designated as an Honors section on your transcript.







Please contact Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu for information on obtaining the necessary permit to enroll. Enrollment is limited and only a few remaining spaces are available! Posted:

