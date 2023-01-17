Graduate Student Life is seeking current graduate student organizations and university departments to participate in the Graduate Student Organization & Resource Fair!

The fair will be held in the Student Union Building Ballroom from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th.



If your department or organization would like to have a table at our resource fair, please complete the form linked below. We will be providing a boxed lunch to all attendees. Please complete this form by Wednesday, January 11th.

Please contact us at studentlife.gradschool@ttu.edu if you have any questions.