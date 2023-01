Boundaries

Setting boundaries in the workplace is a vital part of a thriving, productive, and healthy work life. Join us as we explore practical steps you can take to guard your time, emotional well-being, and better serve those around you.

January 26th, 2023 2-2:30 pm via Zoom





Listening

Learning how to listen can be difficult. Join us as we discover how to become an active listener to better our coworkers and families.

February 7, 2023, 2-2:30 pm via Zoom