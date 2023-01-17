Join us IN PERSON for our discussion on how to be "proactive at work and in life"

"In business, the advice to “be proactive” is repeated like a sacred mantra. And yet, no one ever bothers to explain exactly what that means or how to do it…until now. The Proactive Professional reveals all the missing pieces of the proactivity puzzle and offers a step-by-step actionable framework for becoming proactive at work and in life."

We will be hosting this book club IN PERSON!

Date:

March 8

Time:

2-2:50 pm

Where:

The Black Cultural Center

Please register by emailing hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu