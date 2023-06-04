Introducing the Frontline Leader Series. Join us for these once a month, IN PERSON trainings. We will cover topics such as Emotional Intelligence, Succession Planning, Employee Absences and more!

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Frontline Leader Series” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.





April 19 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Servant Leadership. Creating a culture where Employees Know They Matter.

Doak 156

May 24 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p..m.

I won’t Be in Today. Employee Absences, Sick Leave, FMLA, and Beyond

Doak 156

June 21 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Succession Planning. If not me, then who?

Doak 156