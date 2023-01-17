10am will be a special ceremony with remarks and a tribute by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Join us throughout the day to learn more about MLK Jrs. speeches by participating in the reflection Route. This is a come and go event with a ceremony in the morning, free refreshments and MLK Shirts throughout the day!

Let us all celebrate and honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. ! Throughout the week of January 14- 23, 2023. Visit the Black Cultural Center website for details, how to sign-up to volunteer and ways you can participate throughout the week! As long as poverty, injustice & inequality persist, none of us can truly rest.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/Black_Cultural_Center/mlk_celebration.php