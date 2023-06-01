Kent Hance, chancellor emeritus, leads a section of a 4000 level, interdisciplinary seminar each semester. This one-hour class is designed for college students from all disciplines to give them the tools they need to become future executives and CEO's. Drawing on his extensive life experiences and those of notable guest speakers, Chancellor Hance covers a wide array of practical topics that include:





· Motivation

· Time management and setting priorities

· Problem solving

· Effective methods of communication

· Money matters

· Negotiation and networking

· Basic characteristics of good employers and employees; hiring and firing

· Ethics and diversity

· Service

Student Testimonials





—Vanessa Leos, Political Science, Levelland, Texas





In this one-credit-hour, pass/fail course, you will have the invaluable opportunity to hear from and interact with Chancellor Hance as well as experts from the professional world. Past guests include former General Motors Chairman and CEO and AT&T Chairman of the Board Ed Whitacre, former CEO of Exxon Mobil and current Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Executive Vice President at Southwest Airlines Linda Rutherford, Texas Tech Head Coaches Kliff Kingsbury and many others.





Enroll today and take another step toward a successful future by gaining first-hand knowledge from some of our nation's most accomplished leaders! Select

"BA 4100: Section D01" to register for the course.