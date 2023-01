The wind energy graduate program is offering the following courses in Spring 2023:

WE 5301: Advanced Technical Wind Energy II (could be taken before WE 5300: Advanced Technical Wind Energy I)

WE 5311: Wind Energy Finance and Economics

WE 5332: Advanced Wind Power Conversion

If you are interested in taking any of these courses please get in touch with Dr. Manohar Chamana, at m.chamana@ttu.edu