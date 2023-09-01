The Master of Fine Arts degree (M.F.A.) is the recognized terminal degree in the practice of art. It is offered with a major in art and requires a minimum of 60 semester hours of graduate work. Specialization is possible in the areas of Ceramics, Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing, Painting, Photography, Printmaking, or Sculpture. Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Photography, Ceramics, Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing, and Sculpture may be selected as a secondary concentration. In addition, Drawing and Transmedia may be used as studio electives.

JANUARY 15th: Deadline for Full Financial Consideration.



Posted:

1/9/2023



Originator:

Dani Marshall



Email:

danielle.marshall@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





