SAVE THE DATE - The 2023 Conference on Addiction, Recovery, and Families will take place on Thursday, March 23rd (8:00 AM - 4:00 PM) and Friday, March 24th (8:30AM - 11:30 AM). The conference is suited for all types of counselors, educators K-12 and higher education. Registration will be open soon. Please plan to attend this dynamic and educational event. All are welcome, but all are required to register. Registration fees vary.
1/6/2023
Ann Casiraghi
ann.m.casiraghi@ttu.edu
Ctr for Collegiate Recov Com CCRC
