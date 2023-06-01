TTU HomeTechAnnounce

2023 Conference on Addiction, Recovery, and Families
SAVE THE DATE - The 2023 Conference on Addiction, Recovery, and Families will take place on Thursday, March 23rd (8:00 AM - 4:00 PM) and Friday, March 24th (8:30AM - 11:30 AM).  The conference is suited for all types of counselors, educators K-12 and higher education.  Registration will be open soon.  Please plan to attend this dynamic and educational event.  All are welcome, but all are required to register.  Registration fees vary.   
1/6/2023
1/6/2023

Ann Casiraghi
Ann Casiraghi

Email:
ann.m.casiraghi@ttu.edu

Department:
Ctr for Collegiate Recov Com CCRC


