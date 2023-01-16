The Texas Tech I-Corps Site Program is looking for teams to participate in a 3-week program designed to help scientists and engineers accelerate the launch of a promising idea on the marketplace while reducing the risk of failure. Enroll your team and validate your technology through customer discovery in the NSF I-Corps Spring 2023 Regional Program! Apply here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPH_jigVeTnZOmpcxwzGqPoNUQkM0MjE1Q1Q5V1RFUkRQWVFVMDBFT1pHNy4u Program Dates: Pre-Opening Workshop & Orientation: Monday, February 6th, 2023 3:00PM to 5:00PM (Virtual)

Opening: Friday, February 10th, 2023 1:00PM to 5:00PM (Virtual)

Midpoint Check-in: Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 1:00PM to 5:00PM (Virtual)

Closing: Friday, March 3rd, 2023 1:00PM-5:00PM (Virtual) ***Deadline to apply: January 20, 2023*** Contact: Ganga Baskar at ganga.baskar@ttu.edu Posted:

1/16/2023



Kat Dankesreiter



kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Innovation Hub at Research Park





Academic

