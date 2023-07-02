The Texas Techspo is a one-stop shop for information about all on-campus resources: from financial aid to student activities to academic resources to health & wellness and everything in between. This is an opportunity for our campus departments and students to come together for a fun, interactive experience where participants can get the scoop on all the perks and resources available right here on campus.

Please visit our website to sign up to participate in our in-person and virtual event! The deadline to reserve your table is Jan 31, 2023.

If you have any questions, please contact Student Engagement at studentengagement@ttu.edu or call our office at 806-742-5298. Posted:

1/13/2023



Originator:

Izabelle Stanford



Email:

ihorner@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/7/2023



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

