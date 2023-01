For the past several years, TTU and TTUHSC faculty and staff members have delivered meals to recipients of Meals on Wheels as part of the annual MLK Week. Drivers with insured vehicles are needed to cover routes on Friday, January 20th. Routes typically take approximately one hour to complete.

To sign up, please complete the short form at https://forms.office.com/r/0TUwjts4xb by Tuesday, January 17th at 3:00 p.m. Contact cory.powell@ttu.edu for more information.