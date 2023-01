Balanced blend of research and real-world applications, our comprehensive curriculum will help you master principles in auditing, taxation, cost accounting, and financial accounting. Upon graduation, you will have the competitive knowledge and skills sought-after by top firms as they identify future leaders, partners and executives. For more information :https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rawlsbusiness/graduate/ms/accounting/ Questions? Contact Junior Perez: jose.I.perez@ttu.edu Posted:

1/16/2023



Originator:

Valentina Florez Bulla



Email:

vflorezb@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Academic