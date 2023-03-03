We are looking for women ages 18 and up with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) to participate in a 8-week study about the effect of the PCOS diet on managing the disease and quality of life.

· You will be required to follow the PCOS diet for the duration of the study

· Some questionnaires involved.

· Transportation to our clinic will not be provided and all participation is completely confidential.

· Your participation in this study is greatly appreciated and you can stop participating at any time during the study if you so desire.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Reina Raj, Undergraduate Research Assistant, at reraj@ttu.edu or by phone at 469-763-2309

Thank You!

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.