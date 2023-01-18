By taking this professional training course, participants will have the option to become nationally certified as a Career Services Provider (CSP) through the National Career Development Association (NCDA). This course will enhance the skills and knowledge of individuals who are employed in a variety of career development settings including business and industry human resource centers, employment agencies, career departments at colleges/universities, K-12 school systems, adult counseling/career centers, and vocational rehabilitation agencies. This credential requires in-depth training in the form of up to 120+ course/instructional hours, provided by a nationally trained and qualified instructor. This training will include hands-on and interactive teaching methods and opportunities to interact with individuals from a variety of work settings. Since the course content covers 12 career development competencies, there are plenty of opportunities to build skills and knowledge in areas that are new, as well as enhance and develop those that individuals use every day in their work. You can take this course anytime between now and May 2023, and it should take no longer than two months to complete the course. To register, click on this link: https://registration.continuinged.ttu.edu/ttu/course/course.aspx?catId=18.

For more information, contact Dr. Cindy Miller, (806) 834-7179 or at cynthia.l.miller@ttu.edu.