Great Book Reads Club to discuss true crime story
Join Great Book Reads Club in discussing powerful true crime story

“Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls” 

by Jessica McDiarmid 


Feb. 20, 27 and March 6
5:30 – 7 p.m.
Urban Tech, 1120 Main St., downtown Lubbock


Attend virtually or face-to-face. First 10 to register will receive a free copy of the book. Register for the face-to-face/Zoom meetings and request a copy of the book at bit.ly/TTULibraryBookReads.



Sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech, Urban Tech and the University Libraries. 


Contact Josh Salmans, joshua.salmans@ttu.edu for more information about the series.
Posted:
1/23/2023

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


