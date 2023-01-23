Join Great Book Reads Club in discussing powerful true crime story
“Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls”
by Jessica McDiarmid
Feb. 20, 27 and March 6
5:30 – 7 p.m.
Urban Tech, 1120 Main St., downtown Lubbock
Attend virtually or face-to-face. First 10 to register will receive a free copy of the book. Register for the face-to-face/Zoom meetings and request a copy of the book at bit.ly/TTULibraryBookReads
.
Sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech, Urban Tech and the University Libraries.