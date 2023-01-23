Join Great Book Reads Club in discussing powerful true crime story

“Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls”

by Jessica McDiarmid



Feb. 20, 27 and March 6 5:30 – 7 p.m. Urban Tech, 1120 Main St., downtown Lubbock



Attend virtually or face-to-face. First 10 to register will receive a free copy of the book. Register for the face-to-face/Zoom meetings and request a copy of the book at bit.ly/TTULibraryBookReads





Sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech, Urban Tech and the University Libraries.



Contact Josh Salmans, joshua.salmans@ttu.edu for more information about the series.

