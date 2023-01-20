We are looking for transgender, genderqueer, or non-binary students to participate in a research study on mental health. To qualify for the study you must be a full-time TTU students, at least 18 years old, and identify as transgender, genderqueer, non-binary, or another gender diverse identity.





To see if you qualify, please complete the link below. Eligible participants will be contacted via email and scheduled to come into our lab for a study session lasting approximately 1.5 - 2hrs for which they will be paid $20. During the study session participants will be asked to complete a series of self-report measures on a computer.









For questions, please contact the research assistant for this study, Cole Lemaster at NM.Lemaster@TTU.edu





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.



