First and second-year Spanish students are needed to participate in an online survey for a research study about students’ perceptions about how they demonstrate their interest in continuing to study Spanish. The researcher is Dr. Comfort Pratt, Department of Curriculum & Instruction, College of Education, Texas Tech University. You will be asked to complete a survey which will only take 10 minutes. This study does NOT involve anything other than selecting or writing answers to survey questions. Participants are eligible to participate in a drawing to receive one of 3 $25 prepaid gift cards. For questions or to participate, please email Dr. Comfort Pratt at c.pratt@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.