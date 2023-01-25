|
Are you struggling to make it to your 8ams? Are you feeling stressed about upcoming exams? Come by to speak with a Peer Life Coach! Our Peer Life Coaches are students, just like you, who have been specially trained by certified pro life coaches to help with common student struggles. Peer Life Coaches are available to meet Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00am-5:00pm in Drane 227.
1/25/2023
Andrea Nowak
Andrea.Nowak@ttu.edu
Univ Coaching and Studen Achievemnt
