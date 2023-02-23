If you are interested in a career that applies expertise in mental health, psychology, and education, school psychology may be for you! Our program course sequence is designed to accommodate full-time employees, including those currently working in school districts. Most coursework is completed online; however, students are required to attend class in person four weekends each semester. Applications for the Fall 2023 cohort are due March 17, 2023. For more information, visit our program website or contact Dr. Stephanie Barbre, program director, at stephanie.barbre@ttu.edu. Posted:

2/23/2023



Originator:

Stephanie Barbre



Email:

Stephanie.Barbre@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Ed Psych Leadrshp Counseling





Categories

Academic

