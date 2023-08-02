TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Study International Agribusiness in Spain this Summer/ Information Session
The Seville-based Agribusiness study abroad program offers students an opportunity to live in an historic Spanish city and study Agribusiness topics.

The program offers two courses AAEC 3301: Agricultural Marketing and AAEC 4319: Agribusiness Enterprise Management. A student can take only one or two courses. The program also includes field trips and interactions with Spanish producers and marketing companies through visits to high-value agricultural operations and agribusinesses. 

We will have an information session to discuss program details, scholarships, and financial aid opportunities available to cover program costs.  
For more information contact: Dr. Jaime Malaga jaime.malaga@ttu.edu or Dr. Carlos Carpio carlos.carpio@ttu.edu  
Posted:
2/2/2023

Originator:
Carlos Carpio

Email:
carlos.carpio@ttu.edu

Department:
Agricultural and Applied Economics

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2023

Location:
Agricultural Sciences Building - Room 308

