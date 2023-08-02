The Seville-based Agribusiness study abroad program offers students an opportunity to live in an historic Spanish city and study Agribusiness topics.





The program offers two courses AAEC 3301: Agricultural Marketing and AAEC 4319: Agribusiness Enterprise Management. A student can take only one or two courses. The program also includes field trips and interactions with Spanish producers and marketing companies through visits to high-value agricultural operations and agribusinesses.





We will have an information session to discuss program details, scholarships, and financial aid opportunities available to cover program costs.

For more information contact: Dr. Jaime Malaga jaime.malaga@ttu.edu or Dr. Carlos Carpio carlos.carpio@ttu.edu



