The lunch and learn session will run 12:00pm - 1:00pm in room 153 of the TLPDC (TTU Library 1st floor). Bring your lunch and join us in connecting with faculty and staff colleagues. Beverages will be provided.

Registration for virtual participation is available.





Session and Topic

March 23rd: Integrating Engaged Scholarship into Your Research

This session will discuss how to conduct Engaged Research with the community in an ethical and responsible way following IRB guidelines and best practices in building and maintaining reciprocal, mutually beneficial partnerships.





Register HERE