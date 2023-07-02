Raider Success Hub launches February 13 and will be your key to student success.
- connect with academic advisors, financial aid and career advisors & your Success Team
- view class schedule, alerts & holds
- explore majors, minors & careers
HOW WILL RAIDER SUCCESS HUB HELP ME?
Need help? Have a question? In RSH you will be able to:
- quickly schedule an appointment with a Success Team member
- send a question through chat
- view notes and files from previous appointments
- send a text message to your Success Team
RSH will allow you to have access to view your academic status, alerts, deadlines and more - all in one place. You will also be able to:
- see appointments and class schedules
- complete tasks related to success plans
- explore majors, minors & careers
- have access to student resources in one place: billing, financial aid, career services, registration, wellness, etc.