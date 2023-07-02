Raider Success Hub launches February 13 and will be your key to student success.

connect with academic advisors, financial aid and career advisors & your Success Team

view class schedule, alerts & holds

explore majors, minors & careers





HOW WILL RAIDER SUCCESS HUB HELP ME?





Need help? Have a question? In RSH you will be able to:

quickly schedule an appointment with a Success Team member

send a question through chat

view notes and files from previous appointments

send a text message to your Success Team





RSH will allow you to have access to view your academic status, alerts, deadlines and more - all in one place. You will also be able to: