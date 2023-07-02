TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Students: Mark your calendars. Raider Success Hub launches February 13, 2023.
Raider Success Hub launches February 13 and will be your key to student success. 

  • connect with academic advisors, financial aid and career advisors & your Success Team
  • view class schedule, alerts & holds
  • explore majors, minors & careers

HOW WILL RAIDER SUCCESS HUB HELP ME?

Need help? Have a question? In RSH you will be able to:
  • quickly schedule an appointment with a Success Team member
  • send a question through chat
  • view notes and files from previous appointments
  • send a text message to your Success Team

RSH will allow you to have access to view your academic status, alerts, deadlines and more - all in one place. You will also be able to:
  • see appointments and class schedules
  • complete tasks related to success plans 
  • explore majors, minors & careers
  • have access to student resources in one place: billing, financial aid, career services, registration, wellness, etc.
Posted:
2/7/2023

Originator:
BETH Davidson

Email:
elizabeth.davidson@ttu.edu

Department:
Marketing and Communications


Categories