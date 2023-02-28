TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Virtual Book Read Series to spotlight memoir by Coretta Scott King
Join us for this engaging virtual book read experience centered around themes of racism, sexism and wellness. 

Book: "Coretta: My Love, My Life, My Legacy" by Coretta Scott King with the Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds 

Featured Speaker (March 1): Dr. Adah Ward Randolph is a professor of Educational Research and Evaluation (EDRE) at Ohio University in the Patton College of Education where she specializes in qualitative methodology, cultural studies and the history of education.

Time: 5:30 - 7 p.m. CST

Dates: March 1 & 8, 2023

Register: via Zoom

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech College of Education, University Libraries and Humanities Center. Co-sponsored by Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Department of English, Honors College, School of Law, Rawls College of Business and Women's & Gender Studies.
Posted:
2/28/2023

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories