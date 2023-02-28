Join us for this engaging virtual book read experience centered around themes of racism, sexism and wellness.





Book: "Coretta: My Love, My Life, My Legacy" by Coretta Scott King with the Rev. Dr. Barbara Reynolds





Featured Speaker (March 1): Dr. Adah Ward Randolph is a professor of Educational Research and Evaluation (EDRE) at Ohio University in the Patton College of Education where she specializes in qualitative methodology, cultural studies and the history of education.





Time: 5:30 - 7 p.m. CST





Dates: March 1 & 8, 2023









Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech College of Education, University Libraries and Humanities Center. Co-sponsored by Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Department of English, Honors College, School of Law, Rawls College of Business and Women's & Gender Studies.