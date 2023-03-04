In an effort to promote no-cost course material alternatives for students at Texas Tech University, TTU Libraries and eLearning have opened the 2023-2024 Open Educational Resources Adoption Incentive Grant call for applications. The purpose of this grant is to encourage the adoption and creation of OER in TTU academic courses during the 2023-2024 academic year. The funds awarded through the Open Educational Resources Adoption Incentive Grant may be used to support the development and adoption of OER in the faculty's learning environment. The funds awarded to successful applicants of this grant will be used according to the applicants' proposed budget and award levels range from $1,000-$5,000.

Interested faculty are encouraged to view our call for applications! If you have any questions, please email the Open Educational Resources Librarian at libraries.oer@ttu.edu.