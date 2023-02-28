SCHOLARSHIP AWARD The Barnes & Noble Leadership Scholarship is awarded during the spring /summer for the following academic year as long as funds are available. Recipients will receive $500.00 for the fall semester and $500.00 for the spring semester as long as they continue to be enrolled full-time in courses at Texas Tech University. These funds are made available through the previous Barnes & Noble contract that was in place at Texas Tech University.

Details and download application at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/scholarships.php

APPLICATION DEADLINE Applications must be submitted to Katherine Taylor in Student Union & Activities (Student Union 201) by 5:00pm on Friday, March 3, 2023. Questions about the scholarship should be directed to Jon Mark Bernal or Katherine Taylor at (806) 742-3636. Posted:

2/28/2023



Originator:

Erika Lugo



Email:

erlugo@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Academic

