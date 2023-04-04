TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Study Participants Needed (Earn $10)
The Department of Psychological Sciences is seeking college students, aged 18-25 who report a history of alcohol, marijuana, or any other substance use to participate in our research study on mood, behavior, and health. 

The study will take approximately 20-25 minutes to complete. 

Participation is anonymous. All participation is entirely remote.

You will receive a $10 Amazon gift card for your participation. 

Please contact our lab for more information or to participate: ttuphablab@gmail.com

Alternatively, you can contact our PI at Dr. Caroline Cummings, carolicu@ttu.edu

The study was approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.
Posted:
4/4/2023

Originator:
Caroline Cummings

Email:
carolicu@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


