Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:

round-trip transportation

monthly room and board stipend

health coverage

All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to apply.*

Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.

Online Info Sessions

March 8 at 10:00 AM

March 20 at 2:00 PM

March 29 at 11:00 AM

April 19 at 9:00 AM

To register for an info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.