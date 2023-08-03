Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:
- round-trip transportation
- monthly room and board stipend
- health coverage
All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to apply.*
Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.
Online Info Sessions
- March 8 at 10:00 AM
- March 20 at 2:00 PM
- March 29 at 11:00 AM
- April 19 at 9:00 AM
To register for an info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu
*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.