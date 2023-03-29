TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Now Virtual – Info Sessions for Fulbright U.S. Student Program

Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:

  • round-trip transportation
  • monthly room and board stipend
  • health coverage

All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to apply.*

Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.

Virtual Info Sessions

  • March 29 at 11:00 AM
  • April 19 at 9:00 AM 

To register for an info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu 

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.
Posted:
3/28/2023

Originator:
Junia Lee

Email:
Junia.Lee@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 3/29/2023

Location:
West Hall 101

Categories