Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:
- round-trip transportation
- monthly room and board stipend
- health coverage
All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to apply.*
Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.
Virtual Info Sessions
To register for an info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu
*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.