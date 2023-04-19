TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Now Virtual – Info Sessions for Fulbright U.S. Student Program

Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:

  • round-trip transportation
  • monthly room and board stipend
  • health coverage

All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to apply.*

Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.

Virtual Info Sessions

  • April 19 at 9:00 AM 

To register for an info session, please email us at pesa@ttu.edu 

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.
Posted:
4/18/2023

Originator:
Junia Lee

Email:
Junia.Lee@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Date: 4/19/2023

Location:
West Hall 101

Categories