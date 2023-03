The Ready.Set.Register. Fair is coming on March 23! Undergraduate students can get the chance to talk with advisors, campus resources, and more! Stop by to make a plan for advanced registration. Get a FREE T-SHIRT while supplies last!

Find out more on our website!

Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 11am-3pm| Posted: 3/8/2023

3/8/2023



Izabelle Stanford



ihorner@ttu.edu



N/A



