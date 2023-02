Have you been positively impacted by a woman on campus? Would you like to spotlight her contributions to the campus community? We invite you to nominate a woman of Texas Tech who has impacted and inspired you and our community. Nominees will be recognized on the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion's Women's Herstory Month website and in the Phenomenal Women of Texas Tech Celebration Ceremony.

Link: https://forms.office.com/r/tecvpXteD0

Deadline for Submissions: March 8th at 5pm Posted:

