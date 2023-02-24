Texas Women’s Alliance will expand sisterhood groups across the state of Texas which will act as consciousness-raising spaces for empowering women. These spaces will be places of common-ground, where women can build meaningful relationships in their community and have moral support in vocalizing their personal experiences.

The following are the responsibilities that will be bestowed upon our Board of Directors:

Attend board and committee meetings and special events.

Know and understand the organization’s mission, services, policies, and programs.

Inform others about the organization.

Assist the Board in carrying out its fiduciary responsibilities, such as reviewing financial statements.

Our current Board of Directors is made up of these three phenomenal women:

Dean Williams from the Rawls College of Business.

Crystal Cumberland, Director of the Black Cultural Center.

Sandra Addo, Program Manager of the Davis College & President of Staff Senate.

Join us for our information session on February 24th at 1pm via Zoom! If you plan on being there, RSVP using this form: https://forms.gle/q734FkSqN6dqKJQY8

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74808291984?pwd=7oU1vX0H4mSqqMkhpqejygg7UeJ8Tz.1

