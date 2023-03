Research party in the University Library Research Hub

Join us for a Research Party in the new Research Hub with coffee, music, snacks, games and research help.

For more information, contact Shelby Hebert at shhebert@ttu.edu Posted:

3/8/2023



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/8/2023



Location:

Library Room 132



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic