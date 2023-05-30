|
Are you interested in Japanese Culture? This is a brand new course offered in Summer 1 and covers multiple aspects of Japanese culture including history, society, education system, entertainment, etc. This is a fully online course with no prerequisite. It is conducted in English so you don't need to know the Japanese language! Email me if you have any questions. reina.tanimoto@ttu.edu
3/3/2023
Reina Tanimoto
Reina.Tanimoto@ttu.edu
CMLL
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:50 AM
Event Date: 5/30/2023
Fully online on ZOOM
