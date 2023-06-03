Justice Johnson will present “The Texas Supreme Court and Minerals - Some Considerations” as the featured speaker for the Terry Lee Grantham Memorial Energy Law Lecture Series.

Justice Johnson graduated from Texas Tech University in 1965. Upon graduation from Texas Tech he entered active duty with the U.S. Air Force. He served as a pilot in Vietnam and as an instructor pilot at Reese AFB, Texas. As a result of his Vietnam service, he was awarded the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross twice, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and multiple Air Medals. He was honorably discharged from active duty as a captain.

Following his military service, Justice Johnson attended law school at Texas Tech, where he graduated with honors. He then practiced law with the Lubbock firm of Crenshaw, Dupree and Milam, LLP until he was elected to the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, where he began serving in 1999. In 2002 he was elected Chief Justice of the Seventh Court and served in that capacity until he was appointed to the Texas Supreme Court in March 2005. He retired from the Supreme Court on December 31, 2018.

Justice Johnson has been active in church, civic, and professional organizations.

He has been designated as a distinguished graduate of Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University School of Law, and Texas Tech School of Arts and Sciences. He has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law and Personal Injury Trial Law since 1980 and is listed in Marquis Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in American Law.

Those attending the live lecture or viewing the lecture live via Zoom are eligible for one hour of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit. Contact Blake Groves at blake.groves@ttu.edu for details.