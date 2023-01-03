|
Program Eligibility
- U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or permanent resident of the U.S.
- Declared STEM major
- Full-time undergraduate (at least 12 credit hours per semester)
- A minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5
- Interested in undergraduate research
Program Benefits
- Engagement in a diverse STEM community on your campus and across other Texas colleges.
- Mentoring by older STEM peers and faculty.
- Travel support to attend conferences and academic competitions.
- Opportunities for careers and support for graduate school.
- Earn stipends for serving as a peer mentor, tutoring advanced STEM courses, and more.
- Opportunities for a supervised research experience at Texas Tech or University North Texas Dallas.
