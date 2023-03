LOOKING FOR AN INTERESTING, PRACTICAL ELECTIVE COURSE? NEED HELP WITH ADULTING?

FCSE 2300: Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life is open for the SUMMER term! REGISTER NOW! FCSE 2300 (75114) and (75349). Topics: responsible choices in life and relationships, problem solving techniques, coping with stress, overall wellness, employment skills, clothing maintenance, healthy food choices, basic meal preparation, preparing taxes, using a budget, and other immediately applicable skills for real life! For more information, contact Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/1/2023



Originator:

Taylor Silvas



Email:

Taylor.Silvas@ttu.edu



Department:

FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences





Categories

Academic