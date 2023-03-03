|
Beginning Thursday, March 2 and/or Friday, March 3, Flint Ave. will close for paving during the day and will reopen in the evening for traffic. During the next few weeks, the contractor will continue moving west on 19th St. Be prepared for delays along 19th as they continue to pave. The intersection of Hartford Ave. and 19th will be closed today, March 3, for paving. This intersection will be closed for approximately one week. All dates and times subject to change.
Posted:
3/3/2023
Originator:
Katelynn Horton
Email:
Katelynn.Horton@ttu.edu
Department:
Marketing and Communications
