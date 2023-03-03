

The Examining Nutrition, Exercise, and Rest in Growing Youth (ENERGY) lab in the Department of Psychological Sciences has an opening for a motivated undergraduate student looking for research experience! Our lab primarily focuses on studying health behaviors and health behavior change in children and adolescents.





Students will receive experience in recruiting participants, entering data, and attending weekly lab meetings. In addition, students can generate and pursue their research questions using lab data and participate in professional development opportunities. This position will likely require work hours during the weekdays and occasionally on evenings and weekends. Interested applicants must commit 10 hours weekly to in-person lab work.





For more information or to request an application, please email Ashly Healy at ashlheal@ttu.edu



