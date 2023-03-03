The Field School in Skeletal Biology will be led by Dr. Anna Novotny and held May 15- and June 9, 2023 in east Texas at the Old Canaan Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. The cemetery was used by church members starting in about 1870 until access to the cemetery was lost in 1938. Church records of who is buried there were lost in a fire and there are very few headstones with personal identification information. Current church members are interested in excavation of the cemetery as part of a larger project that will reconstruct the history of the community.





Location: Marshall, Texas

Dates: 15 May – 9 June, 2023

TTU Credits: 6 credit hours; ANTH 4643/5643 Field Methods in Skeletal Biology

Cost: Tuition + $2869 course fee. Scholarship is available to cover course fee.

Skills: Identify clandestine graves, set up excavation units, document stratigraphy and artifacts, excavation and sampling of skeletal remains, archaeological drawing, engagement and collaboration with living community members.

Please contact Dr. Anna Novotny (anna.novotny@ttu.edu) with questions and to request an application.