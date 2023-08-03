Join us at ORI as we celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day by focusing on Women's Health!

Event on: March 8th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Guest speakers:

Karla A. Daniele, M.D. Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, Breast Surgery, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Arubala P. Reddy, Ph.D. Assistant Professor, Department of Nutrition Sciences, College of Human Sciences, Texas Tech University

Guest speakers followed by Panelist dialog about women health issues:

Moderator: Dr. aretha faye marbley Professor and Director of Clinical Mental Health Counseling in Counselor Education, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Scholar in Residence, and AACTE Holmes Program Coordinator in the College of Education at Texas Tech University. Panelists: - Dr. Lisa Garner Santa – Professor of Flute in the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, Director of the TTU Institute for Inclusive Excellence and a Co-Director of the TTU Faculty Mentorship Academy - Sheila Patterson Harris – Councilwoman for City of Lubbock, District 2 - Ariana Aranda – Undergraduate student, President of the Texas Tech University Women's & Gender Studies Honor Society, Iota.

Panel on Women’s Health Program, co-sponsored by Women Full Professors Network (WFPN) Executive Board

Register here if you have not already done so and please share with others.

