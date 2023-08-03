|
The Humanities Center at Texas Tech invites you to come hear Stanford University archaeologist Dr. Michael Shanks deliver the lecture "Perspectives on the Future of Technology and the Humanities from An Archaeologist in Silicon Valley" at the Escondido Theater on Wednesday, March 8. Reception at 6pm outside the theater, lecture at 7pm.
How might the research and pedagogy of the academy, and especially disciplines in the arts, humanities, and social sciences, connect fruitfully with dynamic agendas in technology development, change management in business, and the challenges of a complex world of runaway crises? How might we address this question of transdisciplinary reach while cherishing the specialized expertise of orthodox disciplines? This talk will present a pragmatist case for managing creative knowledge building in research and learning. Four interconnected case studies will be described: in university education (Stanford Humanities Lab and design programs, project-based learning in Denmark); in science and technology studies (histories of design); in corporate design-based strategic planning (projects with the automotive industry over 25 years); and in critical theory developed in the archaeology of prehistoric Europe and classical antiquity. These case studies illustrate the enduring value of tried-and-tested toolkits drawn from design practice and rhetoric and applied in synthetic fields that can be called design foresight, creative pragmatics, and futures literacy (after the UNESCO initiative). This synthesis of mindset, methods, and concepts that will be familiar to many could be called an argument for a revitalised liberal arts that brings creative design skills (rhetoric) to STEM education, research and development.
The Graduate School, The Department of Classical & Modern Languages and Literatures, The Department of History, The Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work, and The Department of Philosophy
3/8/2023
MICHAEL T Borshuk
michael.borshuk@ttu.edu
English
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 3/8/2023
Escondido Theater
