Fulfill Your Oral Communication Requirement in Just TWO WEEKS!
Fulfill your oral communication requirement in just TWO WEEKS! Speaking for Business (COMS 2358) is being offered as a Maymester. This face-to-face class will meet from 9:00am-12:50pm, May 10th–26th. CRN: 38474. 

You will have the opportunity to learn basic organizational communication principles, practice constructing and delivering a variety of workplace presentations, and engage in classroom discussion activities aimed at preparing you to succeed in any professional environment/workplace. Come join us!
Posted:
3/7/2023

Originator:
Jenna LaFreniere

Email:
Jenna.LaFreniere@ttu.edu

Department:
Dept of COMS


