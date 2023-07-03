Fulfill your oral communication requirement in just TWO WEEKS! Speaking for Business (COMS 2358) is being offered as a Maymester. This face-to-face class will meet from 9:00am-12:50pm, May 10th–26th. CRN: 38474.





You will have the opportunity to learn basic organizational communication principles, practice constructing and delivering a variety of workplace presentations, and engage in classroom discussion activities aimed at preparing you to succeed in any professional environment/workplace. Come join us!