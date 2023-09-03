Upward Bound Math & Science, an educational program for low-income and first-generation college-bound high school students, is currently hiring

virtual

tutors for the academic year. We currently have openings in

Science and Spanish.





As a tutor for Upward Bound, you will have the opportunity to work with motivated high school students, providing academic support on various topics. You will also assist students with college preparation, including test-taking strategies, essay writing, and scholarship applications.



